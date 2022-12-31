BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

BTAI opened at $21.48 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.