Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11,909.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

