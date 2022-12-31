Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 45,943 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12.

On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $16,788.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.

Blend Labs Stock Up 16.1 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $324.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.8% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 67.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 42.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

