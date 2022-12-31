Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Up 192.3% in December

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPAC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the second quarter worth $175,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

