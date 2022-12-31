Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

