Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Celsius Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

