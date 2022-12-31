CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Up 198.1% in December

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 198.1% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENQ opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.73.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

