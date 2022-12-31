CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.