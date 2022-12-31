CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 4,230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,820.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

