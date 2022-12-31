Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 16.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 467,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,423,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

