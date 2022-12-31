Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.