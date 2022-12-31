Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

