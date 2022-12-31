Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.70. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 387,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

