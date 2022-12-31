Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Trading Down 2.3%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.70. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 387,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 102,289 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 283.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

