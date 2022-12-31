Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 2,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,284,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.32). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 116.54% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

