Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 2,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,284,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $616.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.32). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 116.54% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

