Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.41. Approximately 55,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,275,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Specifically, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,753.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,678 and have sold 368,182 shares valued at $15,403,453. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

