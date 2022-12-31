Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 4,412 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

