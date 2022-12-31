Comparing Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 31.33 -$9.14 million $2.33 88.25

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -1.41% ShockWave Medical 20.48% 30.08% 21.85%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56

ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $258.22, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

