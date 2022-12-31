Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,905.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,748.5% in the third quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,873.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,483 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,907.9% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

