Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 163.0% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 80.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 176,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

