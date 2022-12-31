Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.