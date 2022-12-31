CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

CRSP stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.