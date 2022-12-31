Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

