Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

