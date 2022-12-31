Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 8,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,763,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
