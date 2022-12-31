Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Down 1.9%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.81 and last traded at $133.81. Approximately 2,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 562,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.35.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

