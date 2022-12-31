Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.49. 120,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,747,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

