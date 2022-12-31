Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 1.4%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.135 dividend. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,068.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

