Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 137.58%.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,166.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 382,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

