Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dover were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $135.41 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

