Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $66,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.