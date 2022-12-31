Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $66,900.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
