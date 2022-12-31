Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 286,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 135,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

