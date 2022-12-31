Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $135.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

