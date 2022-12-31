Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

