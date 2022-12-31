Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

