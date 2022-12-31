Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NULG opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.