Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix stock opened at $655.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

