Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 28,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

