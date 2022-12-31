Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $437,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Amundi acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $16,851,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

