Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.