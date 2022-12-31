Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $471,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 188,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.