Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $490,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 75.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $34.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $140.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.