Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

