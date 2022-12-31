Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FLQM opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

