Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $44.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

