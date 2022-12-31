Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

