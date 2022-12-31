Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $366.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

