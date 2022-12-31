Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

