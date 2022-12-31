Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 788 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

