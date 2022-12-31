Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 985 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.